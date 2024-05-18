Top track

kryptogram

The Music Yard
Sat, 18 May, 6:00 pm
DJCharlotte
From $15.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Announcing - kryptogram is taking his chops from Chicago and bringing his inescapable house grooves, crisp production, and soothing melodies to The Music Yard on Saturday, May, 18th.

kryptogram is an electronic artist and DJ known for his fresh spin on de...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Yopresto Projects.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

kryptogram

Venue

The Music Yard

2433 South Boulevard, Charlotte, North Carolina 28203, United States
Doors open6:00 pm
750 capacity

