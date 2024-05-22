DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Simun

Siroco
Wed, 22 May, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

SIMUN vuelve a las salas de Madrid en un concierto veraniego para enseñar lo que ha estado cocinando este último año. Miembros de la banda Tourjets en formación redistribuida para servir ritmos Disco-Funk y electrónica en formato directo. El 22 de mayo en...

Menores de 16 años acompañados de padres o tutores legales
Organizado por Simun
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Simun

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.