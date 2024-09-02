Top track

Agriculture

The Deaf Institute
Mon, 2 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£15.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Agriculture

Labelling their sound as “ecstatic black metal”, LA-based Agriculture pride themselves on putting a more positive spin on the genre. The noise, screams and dense instrumentation are all still present on their debut EP The Circle Chant (2022), but Agricultu Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

For something to be “ecstatic,” the feelings and emotions it evokes must transcend what we tend to experience most regularly in our lives. Ecstatic joy isn’t just happiness; it’s a feeling of jubilation which impacts us emotionally and in a metaphysical, a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Beauty Witch.
Lineup

Agriculture

Venue

The Deaf Institute

135 Grosvenor St, Manchester M1 7HE
Doors open7:00 pm

