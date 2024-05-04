Top track

Bryn Battani - Neutral, Baby

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bryn Battani “Dicey” Single Release w/ Clay Fulton and the Lost 40, Emmy Woods, + Tennessee Stiffs

Icehouse
Sat, 4 May, 8:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
From $20.77The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bryn Battani - Neutral, Baby
Got a code?

About

6PM DOORS • DRINKS • FOOD // 8PM SHOW START // $15 ADVANCE (+fees) // $20 AT THE DOOR // $25 PREMIUM BALCONY SEATING (+fees)

About Bryn Battani

@brynbattanimusic

Slyly intense and disarmingly earnest, Bryn Battani weaves clever, tongue-in-cheek lyrics w...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Icehouse.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.