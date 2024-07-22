Top track

THE FOLK IMPLOSION w/ opening solo sets from Lou Barlow and John Davis

Metro Baltimore
Mon, 22 Jul, 7:00 pm
$36.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About The Folk Implosion

“How the fuck are we going to turn this into a song?” That’s the question

Lou Barlow and John Davis have asked themselves since co-founding the Folk

Implosion in the early 1990s. Beginning with improvised jams featuring

Barlow on bass and Davis on drums Read more

Event information

THE FOLK IMPLOSION

w/ opening solo sets from Lou Barlow and John Davis

Monday July 22, 2024

Doors at 7:00 PM, Show at 8:00 PM

All Ages

All Ages
Presented by Savage Party
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Folk Implosion

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

