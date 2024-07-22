DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
“How the fuck are we going to turn this into a song?” That’s the question
Lou Barlow and John Davis have asked themselves since co-founding the Folk
Implosion in the early 1990s. Beginning with improvised jams featuring
Barlow on bass and Davis on drums
THE FOLK IMPLOSION
w/ opening solo sets from Lou Barlow and John Davis
Monday July 22, 2024
Doors at 7:00 PM, Show at 8:00 PM
All Ages
