Drugdealer + Good Morning + June McDoom

Islington Assembly Hall
Thu, 7 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £27.17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Pitchfork Festival London is part of Bershka Music, in collaboration with DICE.

By purchasing a ticket to this event you are agreeing to adhere to Islington Assembly Hall's terms and conditions: https://islingtonassemblyhall.co.uk/customer-terms-condition...

Presented by Pitchfork Festival London.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

June McDoom, Good Morning, Drugdealer

Venue

Islington Assembly Hall

Upper Street, London N1 2UD
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

