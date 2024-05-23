DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Astraba + Lando Manning

Sebright Arms
Thu, 23 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Astraba

Astraba are an indie-psych band from East London weaving influence from genres reaching between jazz, folk, psychedelic rock, post-punk and cinematic score. Pioneering a unique hybrid sound, their shared experimental approach to composition and em...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Nutopia Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lando Manning, Astraba

Venue

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

