DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

The HeelsUp Summer Fest

The Clapham Grand
Wed, 3 Jul, 6:30 pm
PartyLondon
£21.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Get ready to dance the night away at the inaugural The HeelsUp Summer Fest! Join us for an electrifying showcase of talent, rhythm, and passion as we kick off summer in style. Experience the artistry and energy of our performers, including guest appearance...

Presented by The Clapham Grand.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
1250 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs