Santi Araújo - Bailar

Santi Araújo: Presentación 'Canciones para Bailar'

Radar Estudios
Sat, 8 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsVigo
€16.50

About

En ‘Suelta Ø Muerde’ (2022), Fernando Neira llegó a preguntarse: «¿Está España preparada para un disco como este de Santi Araújo?», para luego responderse: «España ha de estar preparada, sí, para un álbum como este. Porque es lo mejor que nos ha pasado des...

Para mayores de 16 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Ernie Records
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Santi Araújo

Venue

Radar Estudios

Rúa Iglesias Esponda, 30, 36201 Vigo, Pontevedra, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

