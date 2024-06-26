Top track

French Cassettes/Body

Skylark Lounge
Wed, 26 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsDenver
$18.08The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

With Body and special guests

The album title for French Cassettes’ new album Benzene—is neither an allusion to the dangerous fossil fuel byproduct, nor is it a nod to the anti-anxiety drug Benzos, but rather a twist on Huerta’s family nickname, ‘Benz’. “I...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Skylark Lounge.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Body, French Cassettes

Venue

Skylark Lounge

140 South Broadway, Denver, Colorado 80209, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

