Wishbone Ash featuring Argus Live

Elkton Music Hall
Fri, 8 Nov, 8:00 pm
From $49.50

About

Ron Ozer and Elkton Music Hall present Wishbone Ash featuring Argus Live! Exclusive VIP Experience includes -Early entrance to Venue, Pre Show Meet, Photo Ops and Q&A, & more!

Wishbone Ash will perform their landmark album, “Argus” (1972), in its en...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Wishbone Ash

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

FAQs

Will there be seats

Yes

