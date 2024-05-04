Top track

SLOWJAMSwithA → MANCHESTER

Revolution Parsonage Gardens
Sat, 4 May, 5:00 pm
PartyManchester
£33.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

AAA + MIXRMOE + DJ NAIRAA + RBC

Last Entry: 712PM

What SOUNDS are we talking?

alt R&B, SLOWJAMZ, SLOW DANCEHALL, SEXY AFROBEATS, SOULECTION, EDITS, FUTURE BEATS & A WHOLE LOTTA INTERLUDES, we missing anything?

This space Is for city girls, loverboys, t...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by SLOWJAMSwithA.
Venue

Revolution Parsonage Gardens

St Mary's Parsonage, Manchester M3 2LF, UK
FAQs

Doors Close?

712PM

Music Policy?

alt R&B, SLOWJAMZ, SLOW DANCEHALL, SEXY AFROBEATS, SOULECTION, EDITS, FUTURE BEATS & A WHOLE LOTTA INTERLUDES, we missing anything?

Pocket Sized Cameras Allowed?

YES, Pocket Sized Cameras are allowed. Interchangeable lenses are not allowed, professional DSLR are not allowed.

