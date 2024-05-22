DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Portraits of Cities - Teodor Doré

Ladbroke Hall
Wed, 22 May, 7:30 pm
£45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Pianist and composer Teodor Doré, the sonic storyteller extraordinaire, will present his sixth album, “Portraits of Cities”. This musical masterpiece isn’t just an album; it’s a mesmerizing journey through the beating hearts of megacities across Europe and...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ladbroke Hall.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Ladbroke Hall

79 Barlby Road, Kensington and Chelsea, London, W10 6AZ, United Kingdom
Doors open6:30 pm

