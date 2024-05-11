DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Joe and Pete Romano, otherwise known as Castor & Pollux, are the New York City based twin production and DJ duo inspired by internationally acclaimed acts like Hardwell and Swedish House Mafia. Castor & Pollux are known for their Big Room & Trance festival...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.