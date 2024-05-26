DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mathame

The Cause at 60 Dock Road (Outside)
Sun, 26 May, 2:00 pm
DJLondon
From £18.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Global superstars Mathame are heading back to London, presenting a party that’s different to anything they’ve done before in the city.

Taking on the sun-soaked terrace of The Cause, it’s a chance for fans to kick off summer in style, with panoramic views...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by London Warehouse Events.
Lineup

matHame

Venue

The Cause at 60 Dock Road (Outside)

60 Dock Road, Newham, London, E16 1YZ, United Kingdom
Doors open2:00 pm

