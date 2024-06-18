Top track

Cheapest Flight

Prep

EartH
Tue, 18 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £17.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

In 2015 the four members of PREP came together to cut deep grooves that mine contemporary R&B and electronica while taking inspiration from the soft, sheer sound of the late ’70s and early ‘80s. This love of mo...

Presented by AEG.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Prep

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

