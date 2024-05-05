DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Disco 2000

The Lexington
Sun, 5 May, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Disco 2000 is back upstairs at the Lexington to celebrate all the Indie hits from the Nineties to the Noughties.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Lexington.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.