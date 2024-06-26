DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Spitalfield

Woodlands Tavern
Wed, 26 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsColumbus
$26.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Spitalfield

Woodlands Tavern

7:00 PM Doors

This is an all ages event.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Spitalfield

Venue

Woodlands Tavern

1200 West 3rd Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43212, United States
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

