Top track

Churros Con Chocolate - Mil Churreros (feat. Sharonne)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Churros con Chocolate + Somoslas: Welcome to the jungle

SALA APOLO
Sun, 19 May, 5:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Churros Con Chocolate - Mil Churreros (feat. Sharonne)
Got a code?

About

Entrada ESPECIAL "TAQUILLA" DE ACCESO SÓLO DE 17H A 19H.

¡ATENCIÓN! A partir de las 19h NO SERÁ VÁLIDA y tendrás que comprar una entrada a precio de taquilla (siempre que haya disponibles según aforo) si deseas entrar.

Incluye UNA consumición.

Entrada N...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por PUMALU2 (CHURROS CON CHOCOLATE).
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

SALA APOLO

Carrer Nou de la Rambla, 113, 08004 Barcelona, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.