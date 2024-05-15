Top track

End of All Roads

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sadistic Ritual w/ Cielo Impuro, D'Angeled

The Griffin
Wed, 15 May, 8:00 pm
GigsLas Vegas
From $6.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

End of All Roads
Got a code?

About

SADISTIC RITUAL (blackened thrash from Atlanta) take over The Griffin Wednesday May 15th with special guests CIELO IMPURO and D'ANGELED

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Pulsar Presents.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sadistic Ritual

Venue

The Griffin

511 Fremont St, Las Vegas, Nevada 89101, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.