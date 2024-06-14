Top track

Massane

The Music Yard
Fri, 14 Jun, 6:00 pm
DJCharlotte
From $15.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Massane

The emotive tech-house of Massane has soundtracked the sunrise over the French Riviera, trendy beach parties in Tulum and Saturday nights out in LA. The French DJ debuted his deeply melodic sound with EP trilogy Visage in 2020 before releasing his debut al Read more

Event information

Announcing - Massane headlining The Music Yard on June 14th!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Yopresto Projects.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Massane

Venue

The Music Yard

2433 South Boulevard, Charlotte, North Carolina 28203, United States
Doors open6:00 pm
750 capacity

