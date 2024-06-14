DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The emotive tech-house of Massane has soundtracked the sunrise over the French Riviera, trendy beach parties in Tulum and Saturday nights out in LA. The French DJ debuted his deeply melodic sound with EP trilogy Visage in 2020 before releasing his debut al
Read more
Announcing - Massane headlining The Music Yard on June 14th!
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.