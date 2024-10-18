DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Aaron Frazer: Into The Blue Tour

Village Underground
Fri, 18 Oct, 7:00 pm
From £23.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
“Into The Blue is the clearest portrait of who I am as an artist. It’s me through and through,” says multi-instrumentalist Aaron Frazer. A daring blend of soul, psychedelia, spaghetti western, disco, gospel and hip-hop, Into the Blue represents the impress...

Presented by Live Nation.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Aaron Frazer

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
700 capacity
