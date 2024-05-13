DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

A Fight At The Opera

Purgatory
Mon, 13 May, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A Fight at The Opera:

-14 Killer tracks from the Band Queen

-14 Ferociocs Fighters

A Royal Drag Rumble for The Ages- set to the legendary music of Queen!

Rules State: Any Performer who touches both feet off the stage is eliminated!

Last Performer Le...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Purgatory.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

