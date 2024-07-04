DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SiR

O2 Ritz
Thu, 4 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£37.34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Metropolis Music

SiR

Plus Special Guests

This price includes a £1.60 venue restoration levy.

8+ under 14s to be accompanied at all times by a responsible adult
Presented by Metropolis Music.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

SiR

Venue

O2 Ritz

Whitworth St W, Manchester M1 5NQ
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.