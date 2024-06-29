Top track

Malcolm - fleurs fanées

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

PLAYOFF

Point Ephémère
Sat, 29 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€12.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Malcolm - fleurs fanées
Got a code?

About

Wassup les Bloods ?

Vous êtes fans de hip-hop et vous aimez découvrir de nouveaux artistes ?

PLAYOFF Saison 2 est l'événement qu'il vous faut

Le 29 juin prochain, rejoignez-nous au Point Ephémère pour une compétition musicale hors du commun. Six...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par BATON ROUGE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.