Gisira's Opening Concert: Gigi Masin (Live)

Castello del Solacium
Thu, 30 May, 7:00 pm
GigsSiracusa
€22

About Gigi Masin

Gigi Masin (Venezia, 24 ottobre 1955) è un compositore italiano, conosciuto principalmente per il suo album di debutto del 1986 Wind e per essere uno dei membri del trio Gaussian Curve, con Jonny Nash e Young Marco.

Icona della musica elettronica

Event information

Gisira's Opening Concert: Istituto Sicilia e La Barca present Gigi Masin (Live)

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Gisira

Lineup

Gigi Masin

Venue

Castello del Solacium

Contrada Targia, Siracusa

Doors open7:00 pm

