Gigi Masin (Venezia, 24 ottobre 1955) è un compositore italiano, conosciuto principalmente per il suo album di debutto del 1986 Wind e per essere uno dei membri del trio Gaussian Curve, con Jonny Nash e Young Marco.
Icona della musica elettronica italiana
Gisira's Opening Concert: Istituto Sicilia e La Barca present Gigi Masin (Live)
