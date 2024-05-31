DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kneeo Neo From The Matrix Album Launch Party: London Reboot

65a
Fri, 31 May, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £10.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

London, Blowout UK is back again for an exclusive event: Kneeo's highly anticipated Neo from the Matrix album launch party - London Reboot! 🚀

📅 Date: Friday, 31st May

🕕 Time: 6:00 PM - 12:00 AM

📍 Location: 65A (basement), Brushfield St, Spitafields...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Blowout UK.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

5
KNEEO, Paul Stephan, Akin Soul and 5 more

Venue

65a

65a Brushfield Street, Tower Hamlets, London, E1 6AA, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.