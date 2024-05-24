DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Balabiott // Justnique e Ale Gattola

Clèr
Fri, 24 May, 6:30 pm
DJMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
BALABIOTT | 24 MAGGIO
Dj Set w/ Justnique e Ale Gattola

Cresciuto tra Roma e Milano, Ale Gattola è un collezionista di dischi e DJ focalizzato sulla scena Disco e Garage House. Affascinato dalle radici della musica elettronica e sull'influenza che ha av...

Questo è un evento 18+
Clèr

Clèr

Via Bressanone 8, 20151 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open6:30 pm

