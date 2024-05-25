Top track

Veleno and Freekk Family pres Clawz

Kindergarten
Sat, 25 May, 11:30 pm
DJBologna
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

aRe YoU SïCk ?

wE hAvE tHe cUrE

We ArE tHe pOisOn

Dopo l’ultimo party caldissimo in cui i/le nostrə resident ci hanno fatto ballare senza sosta torniamo insieme alla famiglia di 𝓕𝓻𝓮𝓮𝓴𝓴 𝓗𝓸𝓾𝓼𝓮 con le sue performance e i suoi folli balli per un...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Kinder SRL.
Lineup

1
About:blank, Boyrebecca, Clawz and 1 more

Venue

Kindergarten

Via Alfredo Calzoni 6, 40128 Bologna Bologna, Italy
Doors open11:30 pm

