Citric Dummies, Clarko, Dummy, Laugh Track

Cloudland Theater
Fri, 31 May, 6:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$12

About

Clarko "America's Little Brother" is back after a lengthy stay at the Deformatory for the Young and Well Adjusted. It's been a productive placement that has birthed the debut dozen dubbed "Welcome To Clarko". An arms wide invitation to the double mad anxio...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Cloudland.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

CLARKO, Citric Dummies

Venue

Cloudland Theater

3533 East Lake Street, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55406, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

