Bleak, mind-bending and noisy, Big Brave are an experimental rock trio based in Montréal. Debuting a murky folk sound with 2014’s Feral Verdure, the band found their heavy doom metal stride with Ardor (2017) and Vital (2021), with Pitchfork describing the
BIG BRAVE
with Spiritual Poison and Carl Gene
Thursday, August 15th, 2024
Doors at 7:00 PM, Show at 8:00 PM
All Ages
BIG|BRAVE’s music has been described as massive minimalism. Their fusillades of textural distortion and feedback emphasize their music...
