BIG BRAVE w/ Spiritual Poison and Carl Gene

Metro Baltimore
Thu, 15 Aug, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About Big Brave

Bleak, mind-bending and noisy, Big Brave are an experimental rock trio based in Montréal. Debuting a murky folk sound with 2014’s Feral Verdure, the band found their heavy doom metal stride with Ardor (2017) and Vital (2021), with Pitchfork describing the Read more

Event information

BIG BRAVE

with Spiritual Poison and Carl Gene

Thursday, August 15th, 2024

Doors at 7:00 PM, Show at 8:00 PM

All Ages

BIG|BRAVE’s music has been described as massive minimalism. Their fusillades of textural distortion and feedback emphasize their music...

ALL AGES
Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Carl Gene, Spiritual Poison, Big Brave

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

