DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hailaker

Strange Brew
Mon, 9 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

FORM Presents

HAILAKER

+ Special Guests

Formed of eleven songs, Serenity, Now marks the first time that Coulter and Tullett have worked with an external producer – either together or apart – with the pair turning to producer Ali Chant (PJ Harvey, Aldou...

This is an all ages event (U18s must be accompanied by an adult).
Presented by FORM.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hailaker

Venue

Strange Brew

10 Fairfax St, Bristol BS1, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.