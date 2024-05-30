DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

DARIO SANSONE | “SANTO SUD – A Poetry Sketchbook”

Germi-Luogo di Contaminazione
Thu, 30 May, 9:00 pm
TalkMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

SANTO SUD - A Poetry Sketchbook (Comicon Edizioni) è un’avventura espressiva che intreccia i versi e le illustrazioni create dal cantautore, disegnatore e regista Dario Sansone.

Radicalmente autobiografico, esplicito, coraggioso, fragile e orchestrale,...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Associazione Ricreativa Culturale Germi.

Lineup

Venue

Germi-Luogo di Contaminazione

Via Cicco Simonetta, 14, 20123 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open6:00 pm

