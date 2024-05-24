Top track

Sharon Silva - Spitting Image

Sharon Silva, Cooper Wolken

Healing Force of the Universe
Fri, 24 May, 8:00 pm
GigsPasadena
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Los Angeles based Sharon Silva, known for her passionate presence in the Wild Reeds, sings with a direct pensiveness, nuance, and depth that can only come from real-lived experience. Her songs tap into a rich interior world, where feelings of loss, acc...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Healing Force of the Universe.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sharon Silva, Cooper Wolken

Venue

Healing Force of the Universe

1200 East Walnut Street, Pasadena, California 91106, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

