Oscar G, Jas Penuela b2b Niia Guerra | Open Air

Sunset Park Rooftop
Sun, 26 May, 10:00 pm
DJBrooklyn
From $25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Celebrate your Memorial Day Weekend with the one and only 305 King, Oscar G, as he takes over the Sunset Park Rooftop for an evening celebrating all things house featuring a special back-to-back set with Jas Penuela and Niia Guerra. Secure your entry...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Trust Us Events.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Oscar G

Venue

Sunset Park Rooftop

14b 53rd St, Brooklyn, NY 11232, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

