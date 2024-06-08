DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Day and Night Party: The Disco Express

Metropolis
Sat, 8 Jun, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
About

Full steam ahead! After an absolute blow out in March, The Disco Express returns with a sublime DAY & NIGHT party to kick start Summer in London.

During the day, we'll be dancing under the London sun, on the BEST roof terrace in East, Dalston Roofpark.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Metropolis (Venue).
Lineup

Bustin' Loose

Venue

Metropolis

234 Cambridge Heath Rd, London E2 9NN, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

