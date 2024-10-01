Top track

The Dandy Warhols + The Black Angels

O2 Academy Glasgow
Tue, 1 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsGlasgow
£41.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

AE & CLUB.THE.MAMMOTH

The Dandy Warhols + The Black Angels

8+ Balcony, 14+ Standing (Under 14s accompanied by an adult 18+)
Presented by AE & CLUB.THE.MAMMOTH.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Dandy Warhols, The Black Angels

Venue

O2 Academy Glasgow

121 Eglinton Street, Glasgow G5 9NT
Doors open7:00 pm
2500 capacity
Accessibility information

