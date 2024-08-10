Top track

Witch + Sholto (matinee show, kids go free)

The Hope and Ruin
Sat, 10 Aug, 12:00 pm
£28.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We're hosting two very special nights with WITCH at The Hope & Ruin!

matinee show, kids go free

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Acid Box.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

W.I.T.C.H., SHOLTO

Venue

The Hope and Ruin

11 - 12 Queen's Road, Brighton, BN1 3WA, United Kingdom
Doors open12:00 pm

