Top track

Antoine Assayas - Higher Than I Can Explain

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Antoine Assayas / Loki Starfish / Michka Assayas...

La Java
Thu, 23 May, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Antoine Assayas - Higher Than I Can Explain
Got a code?

About

Antoine Assayas en concert avec son live électro-psyché à la Java !

Pour fêter la sortie de son nouveau single revigorant, "Dopamine", le chanteur invite Michka Assayas pour un warm-up indie stylé et Loki Starfish et Fabisounours du collectif Bragi Puffer...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par A.A Production.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.