NY Night Train Dance party with DJ Jonathan Toubin

Zebulon
Fri, 31 May, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
Free
About Jonathan Toubin

Jonathan Toubin began DJing in reaction to the dance music he was hearing in New York in the mid ’00s. “I was trying to bring together interesting people looking for an alternative to the suburbanized pop radio, ’80s and electro that had been dominating th Read more

Event information

Juxtaposing raw, wild, and uncommon original 7-inch vinyl sides by unsung artists on the beat for today’s dance floor, Jonathan Toubin and his New York Night Train party machine’s persistent nightly work...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
Lineup

Jonathan Toubin

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

