Jonathan Toubin began DJing in reaction to the dance music he was hearing in New York in the mid ’00s. “I was trying to bring together interesting people looking for an alternative to the suburbanized pop radio, ’80s and electro that had been dominating th
NY Night Train Dance party with DJ Jonathan Toubin
Juxtaposing raw, wild, and uncommon original 7-inch vinyl sides by unsung artists on the beat for today’s dance floor, Jonathan Toubin and his New York Night Train party machine’s persistent nightly work...
