49th & Main

HERE at Outernet
Sun, 3 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£19.64The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

*For accessibility information please see the accessibility information button/link below

Fresh off the back of hot new single Self Sabotage, 49th & Main drop house infused collaboration with SHEE Hold On via Counter Records. Nominated for the 2023 Choic...

This is a 14+ (14-16s with an adult) - physical photo ID required
Presented by SJM Concerts.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

49th & Main

Venue

HERE at Outernet

Denmark St, Charing Cross Rd, London WC2H 8LH, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:30 pm
Accessibility information

