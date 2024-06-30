DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Octo Octa and Eris Drew

Ruins at Knockdown Center
Sun, 30 Jun, 3:00 pm
DJNew York
$37.86The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Octa Octa and Eris Drew return to the Ruins for their fourth annual T4T LUV NRG pride weekend in a row. These all day b2b's are unmissable; the duo's energy and chemistry is frankly explosive. Gorgeous, life-giving house music played with a passion that is...

21+
Knockdown Center
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Octo Octa, Eris Drew

Venue

Ruins at Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Queens, NY 11378, USA
Doors open3:00 pm

