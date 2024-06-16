Top track

Lil Euphon

La Boule Noire
Sun, 16 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€17.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Influencé par la Trap d'Atlanta et la french touch des années 90, Lil euphon est un ovni dans le rap français qu'on ne saurait caregoriser. Après une année où il n'a sorti qu'un single, il revient avec un projet fracassant produit par Lozec intitulé "Du sa...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Clear Waters Productions.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lil Euphon

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

