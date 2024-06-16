Top track

Sangkakala

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Violent Magic Orchestra + Gabber Modus Operandi

Petit Bain
Sun, 16 Jun, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
From €9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sangkakala
Got a code?

About

Violent Magic Orchestra est un projet musical qui fusionne black metal, techno, musique industrielle et noise. Leur musique est une sorte de rencontre entre le black metal et Kraftwerk, parfois comparée à du Blackened Aphex Twin. Ils ont collaboré avec des...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Petit Bain & Sanit Mils.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gabber Modus Operandi

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.