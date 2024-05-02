DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cut & Run: Birth Struggle Death + Divine Hatred + more

Signature Brew Haggerston
Thu, 2 May, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£14.28The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Cut & Run x Signature Brew Present...

Birth Struggle Death - https://www.instagram.com/birth_struggle_death/

Divine Hatred - https://www.instagram.com/divinehatred/

Equals What - https://www.instagram.com/equalswhatukhc/

Scaphism - https://www.instagram....

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Signature Brew.
Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
150 capacity

