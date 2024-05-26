Top track

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Deep House Brunch BOAT PARTY [Memorial Day SUN]

Catalina Classic Cruises
Sun, 26 May, 5:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
$50.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Deep House Brunch’s Annual Memorial Day Weekend boat party returns to Long Beach for yet another amazing sunset cruise featuring good vibes, tacos, and HOUSE!

===== INFO =====

21+ // Board 5pm // Sail 5-9pm // Returns at 9pm

===== ADDRESS =====

Catal...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by ORLOVE
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Scotty Boy

Venue

Catalina Classic Cruises

1046 Queens Hwy, Long Beach, CA 90802, USA
Doors open5:00 pm

