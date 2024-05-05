DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
"me clasifico diferente a los demás"
Cobra Lounge presents...
Cinco De Mayo: Sponsored by El Nacimiento Handcrafted Tequila
Live Music by:
El Malo
Código Verde
Mithzy Lucerito
Destiny Ron
Patio opens at 4:00 // Doors open for show at 5:30
Vendors on the patio! DJ Set by Remski!
-...
