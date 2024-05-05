Top track

Cinco De Mayo: El Malo / Codigo Verde

Cobra Lounge
Sun, 5 May, 4:00 pm
GigsChicago
$19.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About El Malo

"me clasifico diferente a los demás"

Event information

Cobra Lounge presents...

Cinco De Mayo: Sponsored by El Nacimiento Handcrafted Tequila

Live Music by:
El Malo
Código Verde
Mithzy Lucerito
Destiny Ron

Patio opens at 4:00 // Doors open for show at 5:30

Vendors on the patio! DJ Set by Remski!

-...

All Ages
Presented by Cobra Lounge.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Destiny Ron, Mithzy Lucerito, Código Verde and 1 more

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

