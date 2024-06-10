DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Blvck Hippie, Parsley, Roughshod

Get Tight Lounge
Mon, 10 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsRichmond
$18.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Blvck Hippie w/ Parsley and Roughshod

at Get Tight Lounge

Monday, June 10th, 2024

Doors at 7:30, Music at 8:00

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Nature Boy Productions
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Parsley, Blvck Hippie, Roughshod

Venue

Get Tight Lounge

1104 W Main St, Richmond, VA 23220, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

