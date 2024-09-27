Top track

Festival•B 2024

Parc del Fòrum
27 Sept - 29 Sept
GigsBarcelona
About

El Festival•B es una cita con la música del mañana y el principal escaparate en Barcelona de las tendencias musicales y los sonidos alternativos más frescos del momento.

Un festival único que abraza la tendencia y toma el pulso a la cara b del panorama mu...

Organizado por FSTVL•B.
Lineup

15
Cruz Cafuné, Sen Senra, Baiuca and 15 more

Venue

Parc del Fòrum

Carrer de la Pau, 12, 08930 Sant Adrià de Besòs, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open5:30 pm

