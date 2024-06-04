DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

AfroSoReal presents: Thought It Was Luck w/ Kase Cobain and more

Songbyrd
Tue, 4 Jun, 7:00 pm
$19.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Established in 2022, AfroSoReal’s platform is all about bringing the DMV community together, up lifting some of the greatest artists in the area, and cultivating an environment where everyone is welcome, safe, and respected. AfroSoReal shows never fail to...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

